Shivpuri (MP), Apr 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Patel's alleged "nautanki" (drama) jibe and the use of a swear word during his visit to a village has stirred a controversy with Congress claiming that the "arrogant" remarks were aimed at local people.

Amid the row, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department headed by Patel has suspended a panchayat in-charge CEO in Shivpuri district for 'tarnishing' the government's image by organising a plantation programme and inviting villagers by 'misleading' them.

Also Read | Kumudini Lakhia Dies: Renowned Kathak Legend and Founder of Kadamb Centre for Dance Passes Away at 95; PM Narendra Modi Condoles Her Demise.

Raising the issue, the MP Congress shared a video clip of Patel purportedly saying, "nautankiwale log" during his visit to Devpura village in Shivpuri district on Thursday.

"Isse Pata Chalta Hai Tum.....Pure Samay Nautanki Karnewale Log Ho" (You are the people involved in doing drama all the time)," he purportedly said.

Also Read | What Is #actionfiguretrend on Instagram and LinkedIn? Know How To Create Action Figure Like Packaging With Your Photos Using ChatGPT AI Commands.

The video, however, doesn't show whom the minister was addressing.

The minister was apparently irked when he was asked to participate in tree plantation work during his visit to the village to inspect the origin of the Kwari River.

The minister later told the media that he had gone to the village only to inspect the river's origin and there was no other scheduled programme.

Patel said he had directed that the plantation work be carried out only after the first rains, instead of summer, in view of a water crisis in the area.

While sharing the video clip of Patel on his official X account, Patwari said, "This is BJP's former Union Minister and currently Madhya Pradesh Government's Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel. This arrogant BJP leader is now calling the public 'nautankibaaz'. He is the same person who had earlier called the public beggars".

Patwari further claimed the minister had never apologised for the beggar remarks and his "arrogance" shows he won't apologise.

Responding to Patwari's post, the minister suggested that the Congress leader use intemperate language.

"I saw your response late. Jitu Patwari, the entire state knows, do flowers fall when you speak? I understand your professional anguish. How will you understand the talk of values? Those who are autocratic and irresponsible towards the environment will be punished," Patel stated.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department, meanwhile, suspended Girraj Sharma, in-charge Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pohri Janpad Panchayat of Shivpuri.

The suspension letter stated that Sharma organised a plantation programme and invited villagers by misleading them, which tarnished the image of the state government. The letter stated that the plantation work is to be organised after June 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)