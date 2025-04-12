New Delhi, April 12: The #actionfiguretrend and #packagingtrend is gaining popularity, with ChatGPT at the centre of this creative trend. OpenAI’s ChatGPT now allows users to craft their own AI action figures through text prompts by using its advanced AI capabilities. The development comes shortly after the Ghibli-style AI art trend captivated audiences worldwide. The #actionfiguretrend began on LinkedIn but has now spread to other social media platforms such as Instagram, facebook and TikTok.

A new #packagingtrend is going viral on social media, transforming images into playful, action figure-style portraits. Users are using ChatGPT and AI image tools to create images of themselves packaged like toys, similar to dolls and superheroes found in stores. Various versions of this #actionfiguretrend are being shared on social media platforms. The "AI Action Figure" seems to be gaining its popularity amoung users. In the Action Figure trend, individuals generate a plastic representation of themselves in a pack with various accessories, which adds fun and creativity of the trend. How to Make Ghibli Art in ChatGPT? Know Step-By-Step Process of Creating Studio Ghibli Art Style Images Using OpenAI's Chabot.

ChatGPT now offers a feature that lets users see what their action figure would look like. By using the ChatGPT 4o model, users can turn their photos into action figures through a specific prompt. The AI model generates these action figures within a few minutes for ChatGPT Plus and Pro plans. As per reports, users of the free version of ChatGPT are limited to three attempts per day to access the feature.

How To Create Action Figures Using ChatGPT AI Prompt

To join the #actionfiguretrend, users can follow these steps to create their own action figure. First, they need to visit the ChatGPT website or app. Next, they should upload their image and use the following prompt. Ghibli Art-Style Trend or Privacy Threat? OpenAI ChatGPT, Grok 3’s Studio Ghibli-Style Images Raise Privacy Concerns, Should You Trust Online Tools With Private Photos?.

As per reports, users can use this prompt to generate AI action figure. “Use this photo of me to create an action figure of myself in a blister pack, in the style of a premium collectible toy." "The figure should be standing up and have a relaxed, friendly smile or (users can choose to describe as per requirements). The blister pack should feature a header with the text "Action Figure Name" and a subheading of "Subheading" below it. Include accessories in compartments to the side of the figure with "List of Accessories”

