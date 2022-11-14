New Delhi, November 14: The Congress task force meeting on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway at 15 GRG Congress War Room in New Delhi under new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

This is the Task Force's first meeting after Kharge took charge as President of Congress.

Members of the task force which include P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sunil Kanugolu arrived at 15 GRG Congress War Room for the meeting. Congress has constituted a "Task Force 2024" for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Each member of the Task Force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organization, communications and media, outreach, finance, and election management. They shall have designated teams that will be notified subsequently.

Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party swept back to power in the 2019 general elections. The party won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament, bettering the 282 seats they won in 2014.

Indian National Congress (INC) and its allies, who only won 44 seats in 2014, put up a stronger fight in 2019 with 53 seats but were unable to make any meaningful gains. Earlier, leaders like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi) president K Chandrashekhar Rao have attempted opposition unity but got no results.

BJP-led NDA government has been in power in the centre since 2014 and is serving its second term with PM Narendra Modi. The party is confident of winning the look sabha election again.

BJP on Sunday held a meeting chaired by General Secretary BL Santosh at the party's headquarters in Delhi to prepare for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to sources, during the meeting, the party reviewed the progress of all the ongoing programmes as well as the progress of the central government-run schemes across the nation. However, Congress is also gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation election that is slated to be held on December 4. The Congress Party on Sunday issued a list of 250 candidates for the civic body polls in Delhi.Notably, the counting for the MCD polls will be done on December 7.

