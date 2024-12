Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday accused BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) administration responsible for Kurla bus accident.

In a post on Social Media X, he claimed that the concerned driver of bus did not have experience of driving a big vehicle.

"Shocking information has come forward that the bus driver in this accident is a contract driver and the driver had no experience in driving a bus. How did this driver get the job when he had no experience of driving a big vehicle, was the driver not checked before being allowed to drive such a big bus? The BEST administration is responsible for this unforgivable act, so strict action must be taken against the culprits. We demand that the government should provide immediate assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured in the accident," he said.

He also offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Tuesday. Maharashtra CM has also said that the treatment of the injured in accident will be borne by BEST and BMC.

Meanwhile as per recent updates, the death toll in the Kurla rises to 7 and the number of injured people increases to 49, according to Fire Department officials.

The critically injured were shifted to many hospitals, a total of 48 injuries reported across hospitals--Bhabha Hospital confirmed 35 injured (4 dead, including 2 post- admission), Kohinoor Hospital reported 3 injured (1 dead, 2 critical), Seven Hills confirmed 4 stable injuries among police personnel, City Hospital stated Umer Abdul Gafur's (35) condition is awaited, and Habib Hospital reported 6 injuries (1 dead, 5 admitted).

Earlier on Monday, the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla. The incident reported at around 9:50 pm yesterday, by BMC's MFB. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier. (ANI)

