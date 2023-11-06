Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress party has escalated the matter of an alleged viral video of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Tomar talking about transactions worth crores and requested Election Commission (EC) to take cognizance of the matter, to watch the video and to take immediate action.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "A video is going viral in which Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Singh Tomar seems to be demanding bribes. First of all EC should take cognizance of this matter, watch the video and take immediate action."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three-Year-Old Girl Raped by Teen Neighbour in Mathura.

The Congress leader added that she wanted to ask that if deals worth Rs 100 crores and Rs 39 crores were being done by someone why did agencies go silent.

"I think taking cognizance of the entire matter, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar should resign from his post, ED, CBI and Income Tax should investigate the matter, there should be a judicial inquiry into the matter and Devendra Tomar should be arrested. Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps harping about corruption and this action was being done right under his nose. So, it is necessary to reveal to what extent are the connections of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers," She added.

Also Read | Odd-Even Scheme to Be Enforced in Delhi From November 13 to 20, Says Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Watch Video).

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and former CM Digvijaya Singh also reacted over the alleged viral video and wrote on X if the video was true then Union Minister Tomar should resign from his post.

"I want to know from the Agriculture Minister whether this video is correct? If it is not true then take legal action. If it is true then resign immediately," Singh wrote on X.

Earlier, Union Minister Tomar's son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar filed a complaint in connection with the alleged video of him going viral on social media. The video allegedly shows a discussion about a monetary transaction. Acting on the complaint a case has been registered against an unknown person.

Devendra Tomar submitted an application at civil line police station in Morena district citing a conspiracy was being hatched against him by editing the video.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Morena) Arvind Thakur said, "An alleged video of a video call of Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, has gone viral on social media in which there was a discussion about money transaction. It is said that this alleged video was made to defame the complainant. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person and investigation into the matter is going on."

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)