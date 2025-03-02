Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress MLA from Haryana Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, on Sunday has expressed concern over the incident in which the body of a party worker was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Rohtak and demanded a thorough investigation.

Bhukkal said, "It is a very painful incident. It is inhumane. The manner in which a daughter was killed is a matter of concern. Where is our state, our society heading? There should be a high-level investigation into this. Himani Narwal was a very active worker of the party...A high-level committee should be formed to investigate this..."

The body of Himani Narwal was found in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station. She was wearing a scarf and her hand's had mehndi designs on them.

Earlier today, Congress Haryana president Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the incident, describing it as a "blot on the law and order situation of the state." He also demanded a "high-level" and "impartial" probe into the incident.

"There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder, and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," he added.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reiterated the demand by the Haryana unit of the party, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

"If there are any doubts of any political angle, then the government should take it seriously, and police should investigate properly. If the Haryana Congress has demanded a high-level investigation, then it means there are doubts about the low-level investigation. I also demand the same," Dikshit said.

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said that it seems the girl was murdered before her body was placed in the suitcase and thrown on the road. The body was sent to PGIMS Rohtak for post-mortem examination. (ANI)

