New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway at AICC headquarters to deliberate and discuss the current political situation in the national capital on Thursday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting.

The meeting is being attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and senior leaders of the party.

This meeting comes after the BJP ousted Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and retained Madhya Pradesh.

The results in Hindi heartland States came as a shock to Congress and a morale-booster to BJP. Congress leaders expressed happiness over victory in Telangana and said the results in the three States were disappointing and the party will rebuild itself in these areas.

The election results again showed Congress' vulnerability to take on the BJP in a direct contest.

The Congress gave a good fight in Rajasthan, especially in the last few months, but it was not enough to prevent a BJP victory. The BJP won 115 seats to get a comfortable majority in the 200-member House.

Congress has won 68 seats and is leading on one seat in Rajasthan. The state has not repeated the government for over three decades and did not buck this trend in this election either.

The guarantees given by the Congress and the ambitious Sanjeevni scheme of the Ashok Gehlot government did not prove enough for the ruling party in the state.

Elections to the four states were held last month and the results were declared on December 3 and 4. (ANI)

