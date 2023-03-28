Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Construction works of a new broad gauge railway line between Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland will be a major boost for the economy and will benefit the local people of the region, the Northeast Frontier Railway said on Tuesday.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, while talking to the media, said that the construction works on the 82.5km new BG rail line project are going on in full swing.

"The new railway line would bring Nagaland's capital city Kohima onto the broad gauge railway map of the country. The 82.50 Km long Dimapur - Kohima new railway line project which takes off from the Dhansiri station of Assam to Zubza adjacent to Kohima is being undertaken by Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organization with an anticipated cost of Rs 6,663 crore. The total length of the project is 82.5 km (2.75 Km in Assam and 79.75 Km in Nagaland) having eight new stations viz Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza," he said.

He further added, "The project includes 24 major bridges, 156 minor bridges, 6 Road Over Bridges, 15 Road Under Bridges and 21 Tunnels of 31 km length. Tunnel no. 7 between Pherima to Piphema is the longest tunnel of this project which is 6520-metre long. The project is divided into three phases for ease of commissioning. The first phase of 16.5 km from Dhansiri to Shokhuvi has already been completed in October 2021."

The CPRO further said that the passenger train services from Shokhuvi to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and Mendipathar in Meghalaya have been introduced recently to enhance intra-regional rail connectivity to various northeast states.

"The next phase from Shokhuvi to Pherima is likely to be completed very soon and the complete project up to Zubza is targeted to be completed by 2026. The new Rail connectivity will also help in the transportation of food grains and other infrastructural items to the state at a much cheaper cost from other parts of the country benefitting local people. With this, the economy of the state will receive a boost," Sabyasachi De said. (ANI)

