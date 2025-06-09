Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) A construction labourer, who was injured in the collapse of a portion of an over-a-century-old building in Kolkata's Bowbazar area, died, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Ashutosh Adhikary (37), was a resident of Bidyadharipally in South 24 Parganas district, and was working as a construction worker there, they said.

A large part of the third floor of the house, situated on Srinath Das Lane in the Bowbazar area, crumbled on Sunday when five construction workers were working there.

“Ashutosh and other workers were taken to the hospital. He was declared dead while others were discharged after treatment," a police officer said.

Most of the occupants of the house were tenants, he said.

Personnel from the Bowbazar Police Station and the Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group also reached the site.

