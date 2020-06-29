Nagapattinam (TN), Jun 29 (PTI) Controversial social media posts by a police constable, threatening milk vendors and recalling alleged beating up of an accused last year has landed him in trouble with the district police chief ordering a probe.

His Facebook post allegedly intimidated milk vendors for refusing to cater to policemen in the backdrop of the death of a father-son duo, who were allegedly thrashed by police in Tuticorin, an incident that has led to a nationwide outrage.

Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam has called for an explanation from the constable,police said.

"The SP has ordered an enquiry into both the posts. After ascertaining the facts, suitable action will be taken against him," police said.

The constable, attached to the reserve battalion in Nagapattinam, had allegedly issued a warning to the milk vendors, threatening to take them to task if they were found on the road not wearing masks or seat-belt or helmets.

Following a backlash, he had allegedly deleted the post and deactivated his Facebook account.

An earlier post by him also has sparked off a controversy where he had allegedly detailed police beating up an accused.

Subsequently, the SP sought an explanation from the constable, police said.

