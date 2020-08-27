New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A controversy erupted on Thursday over a promotional clip released by a TV channel about an 'expose' done by them on what they described as an "increasing number of Muslims" getting into civil services. The Jamia Millia Islamia university and several public figures, including serving and retired civil servants, condemned the insinuation against the minority community.

The IPS Association, the central body of the Indian Police Service officers, reacted strongly saying, "A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism."

Bahujan Samaj Party's Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali alleged that Sudarshan News' editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke has not only crossed all limits but has broken the country's law also.

The BSP leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Twitter India to take action against Chavhanke.

On his part, Chavhanke said he will go ahead with the programme scheduled for Friday. He also said he will go ahead with his programme planned for Friday and alleged that the issue was being twisted by the IPS Association. He said that the issue was the "sudden spike in the number of people of certain categories selected in UPSC" examinations in the last few years.

He also urged people to watch the episode first and then react.

The Indian Police Foundation, an independent think-tank bringing together the police and citizens to work for police reforms and scientific policing, also tweeted that the "hate story" "against minority candidates joining IAS/IPS is dangerous bigotry".

The foundation further said it hoped that the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, the UP Police and other concerned government authorities would take strict action.

Chavhanke said he was not saying anything against the serving IAS or IPS officers and his show was only raising questions about the "bias and conspiracy" in the selection process.

Several people tweeted against the promotional clip and condemned the promotional clip, which also appeared to raise questions about a coaching centre run by Jamia Millia Islamia for IAS aspirants.

Jamia Millia Islamia PRO Ahmed Azeem said, "We have written to the Education Ministry informing about the whole episode and requested them to take appropriate action."

"We told them that the Sudarshan Channel has not only tried to tarnish the image of JMI and a particular community but the image of UPSC also," he said.

BSP leader Ali, an alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia, said the educational institution has played a leading role in nation-building before and after Independence.

A number of serving and retired civil service officers also condemned the video posted by the channel.

IPS officer Niharika Bhatt slammed the video, saying it was a "despicable attempt at hate mongering".

"To question the credentials of officers on the basis of religion is not only laughable, but should also be dealt with strictest legal provisions. We are all Indians first," she said.

Retired IPS officer NC Asthana said, “By casting doubts on the integrity and impartiality of a constitutional body like the UPSC in the selection of officers for All-India Services, he is spreading disaffection for the constitutional scheme of governance."

IPS officer R K Vij said it was "disgusting" and "condemnable", and must be stopped.

