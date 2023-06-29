Palwal (HR), Jun 29 (PTI) A head constable of Haryana police was arrested and another is being looked for for allegedly swindling Rs 3.23 crore in e-challans in Palwal, police said on Thursday.

Both policemen are accused of not depositing e-challan money in the bank.

An FIR was lodged into the matter on the basis of an investigation by a DSP rank officer and Janak and Omveer were booked at Camp Police Station in Palwal.

Janak was arrested on Wednesday, while raids are being conducted to nab Omveer, police said. Both policemen were posted in the Challan Branch.

According to police, Palwal SP Lokendra Singh got information that the e-challan payments were not being deposited in the bank accounts on time.

An inquiry was initiated into the matter and records from January 2020 to March 31, 2023 were examined.

It was found that during the period only a sum of only Rs 30 lakh was deposited in the SBI bank account of police, while a sum totalling up to Rs 3.23 crore was funnelled.

DSP Sandeep More said that from 2018 to 2021, Head Constable Janak was in charge of the Challan Branch and traffic.

According to police rules, the amount of the challan should be deposited in the bank every evening. But Janak deposited only a partial amount and that too at an interval of 15 days.

The matter went under the radar due to the COVID pandemic, police said.

"This embezzlement has been done by Janak, the then in-charge of the challan branch. We produced him in a city court and took him on five days' police remand.

"He is being interrogated about the involvement of other people. Raids are being conducted to nab head constable Omveer," said DSP More.

