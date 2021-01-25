Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Road traffic will be diverted at certain locations in Mumbai while it will remain suspended at some spots on Tuesday for the Republic Day parade scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, an official said on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor B S Koshyari and others will attend the parade at Shivaji Park, he said.

Keluskar Road south and north junctions from NC Kelkar road and Lady Jamshedji Road will remain closed for vehicular traffic.

Parking restrictions will be in force at Keluskar Road (main, south and north), Shivaji Park road number 2, Lady Jahangir road from Ruia College junction to five garden and other roads.

Informatory boards, signages will be placed at various places and personnel of traffic police will remain posted at various places, the official added.

