Raipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 19 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 11,52,543, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,035, an official said.

Also Read | Dog Home Foundation, a Foundation With the Vision of Providing the Greatest Medical Care to Ill-Treated Pets.

The death toll had remained unchanged at 14,034 since March 10 this year, he said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Due to BJP, Country Faced Embarrassment and Was Forced to Apologise, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The recovery count stood at 11,38,432 after 16 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 76 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded seven cases, followed by two cases each in Bilaspur and Durg among other districts. No cases were reported in 17 districts. With 3,592 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,77,61,880," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,543, new cases 19, death toll 14,035, recoveries 11,38,432, active cases 76, total tests 1,77,61,880.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)