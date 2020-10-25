Amravati, Oct 25 (PTI) Amravati district in Maharashtra reported 57 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its tally to 15,957, officials said.

No death due to the infection was reported during the day, the district civil surgeon office said.

A total of 66 patients were discharged, which took the recovery count in the district to 14,674, it added.

With this, the recovery rate has gone up to 91.96 per cent, it said.

The pandemic has so far claimed 358 lives in Amravati.

