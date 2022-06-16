Bhopal, Jun 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,43,338 on Thursday with the addition of 60 cases, but no fresh fatality was reported, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,739 and the case positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 53 to touch 10,32,199, leaving the state with 400 active cases, the official said.

As 7,164 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count in the state went up to 2,94,09,814.

A government release said that 11,97,97,288 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 56,301 on Thursday alone.

