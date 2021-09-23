Bhopal, Sep 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,435 on Thursday with the addition of 13 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The overall recovery count stands at 7,81,825 and there are 93 active cases in the state at present.

As 68,716 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test figure went up to 1,81,14,489 in the state, the official added.

A total of 5,98,01,813 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,25,500 on Thursday, an official release said.

