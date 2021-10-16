Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 201 to 5,63,043, while the death of one patient took the toll to 11,456, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatality were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,37,427, while the death toll stood at 3,279, another official said.

