New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a new cruise service programme for the domestic market of the country by Costa Cruises.

The cruise service has been started by Costa Serena-- an Italian-flagged ship marking the beginning of the maiden cruise service by an international cruise company in the domestic circuit.

The 23 new sailings, which are set to commence in India from November 4 this year and January 1 of 2024, will call on the ports of Mumbai, Cochin, Goa, and for the first time Lakshadweep, Costa Cruises said at an event here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Central government is committed to developing the coastal regions of India, unearthing the huge potential that lies within them.

"The immense potential of cruise tourism in India has largely remained untapped, both in the domestic as well as international circuits. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we remain committed to developing the coastal regions of India, unearthing the huge potential that lies within them," the Union Minister said.

He further said that launching a new cruise service programme is the beginning of a new age of development in the coastal cruise service and tourism sectors.

"Today, we move ahead further in coastal cruise tourism, heralding a new age of development. Our coastal regions are full of cultural and historical riches. With the help of an internationally reputed service available for tourists to explore the coastal regions of India, I believe this is the beginning of a new age of development in the coastal cruise service and tourism sectors which will further the aim that we want to achieve via Sagarmala under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. I am glad that this programme also aligns with Narendra Modi ji's vision of 'Dekho Apna Desh' - an initiative that was launched as an appeal by the honourable Prime Minister to Indians to prefer domestic tourism," he added.

Calling on the potential cruise industry, the Minister urged cruise liners to attract and give experience to more and more people from the hinterland.

"India has a tremendous cruise potential and more and more cruise liners should take this opportunity. This cruise will also improve India's Bilateral relationship with Italy," he added.

The new cruise programme launched by Costa Serena will offer a mixed variety of cruises from 2 to 5 days whereby visits to Mumbai, Goa, Cochin and Lakshadweep are on the anvil.

Tourists travelling onboard will be able to enjoy an international holiday experience.

The company confirmed a total of 23 new sailings in India from November 4 this year to January 1, 2024, with an exclusive visit to domestic destinations.

Costa Serena is an Italian-flagged ship built by Fincantieri, which entered service in 2007.

With 114,000 gross tons and a capacity of up to 3,780 guests, onboard guests will enjoy a wide range of international-style experiences, enriched with the Italian warm hospitality that has characterized Costa for 75 years of history.

The ship has a total of 1500 cabins, 505 of which have private balconies, and 14 passenger decks.

To make the most of their cruise on board, guests can choose from a wellness centre and a gym with a sea view, a beauty salon, a theatre, restaurants serving Indian and international cuisine, bars, 4 swimming pools, 2 of which have a self-propelled glass roof, a shopping area, and a kids' club for children and teenagers. (ANI)

