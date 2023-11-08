New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four people, including a man and his wife, from Andhra Pradesh for their alleged involvement in trafficking of two girls, officials said on Wednesday.

Both minors have been rescued, police said.

"We have arrested four people from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur for allegedly trafficking two minor girls from Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The victims were held in captivity and forced to engage in illicit acts, the DCP said.

He said a complaint was received in this regard on August 21 at the Seemapuri police station.

The accused were identified as Jahangir, who has previous involvements in 29 criminal cases, his wife Noor Jahan, Rang Palli, and Alauddin, the DCP said.

"We got support from Chennai and Andhra Pradesh police to arrest these accused," DCP Meena said.

