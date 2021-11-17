New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A couple, who was arrested for allegedly trying to forcibly enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan two days back, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.

The Patiala House Court in Delhi passed the order today.

A couple was arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan in their car this Monday, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

"Two persons (one male, one female) had forcibly tried to enter Rashtrapati Bhawan under influence of alcohol. They were arrested after FIR was lodged," Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that the couple had attempted to barge into one of the entrances of Rashtrapati Bhawan late on Monday night and were held by the security personnel posted there.

The couple was also interrogated by a joint team of central agencies and Delhi Police. (ANI)

