Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) A couple was arrested for alleged possession of a country-made weapon in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Kandivali police nabbed Adam Sher Khan (28) and Shweta Suryakant Laad (24) at Lalji Pada locality recently, an official said.

The duo was allegedly planning to rob someone in the locality and the police recovered a county-made pistol and two cartridges from their possession, he said.

The accused have over 12 cases to their names, the official said, adding that the duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

