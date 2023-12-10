Indore, Dec 10 (PTI) A woman and her husband allegedly killed a hotelier and his girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Indore over a forced extra-marital affair, police said on Sunday.

The police on Sunday arrested the accused couple Mamta (32) and Nitin Pawar (35) for the murders that occurred in the limits of Aerodrome police station on Saturday, additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Kerala Couple Strangulate Daughter, Die by Suicide in Resort in Kodagu District.

Hotelier Ravi Thakur (42) and his girlfriend Sarita Thakur (38) were attacked and killed with sharp-edged weapons at her house, he said, adding that the bodies were found in a state of undress.

Sarita had introduced Mamta to the hotelier, and they became friendly and began an illicit relationship, the official said.

Also Read | 'Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth' To Be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on December 11.

When Nitin got wind of the affair, the couple quarrelled about it. Thakur allegedly forced Mamta to continue their relationship using an objectionable video for her, he said.

Mamta called Thakur to Sarita's house, where she and her husband allegedly killed the woman first and later attacked the hotelier on his arrival, the official said.

A sword and knife used in killings have been recovered, and a detailed investigation is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)