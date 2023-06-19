Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A man and his wife were allegedly beaten up and tied to a tree by locals who accused them of practicing 'black magic' in Telangana's Sangareddy, the police said.

A video of the couple tied to a tree by villagers surfaced on social media, prompting police to launch a probe.

In the video, the couple could be seen tied up with a tree while several villagers can be seen gathered at the spot.

Reportedly, the incident took place in Kolkuru village under the Sadashivpet police station and occurred two days ago.

According to the police, locals accused the victim, identified as Yadaiah, and his wife Shyamamma, of practicing black magic.

Following the allegation, a group of villagers barged into their house and dragged them to a spot in the village, and eventually tied them to a tree and thrashed them.

As the local police received the information, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued the couple.

"The couple was tied to a tree by some villagers for allegedly performing black magic two days ago. However, the victims didn't receive serious injuries and a case has been registered following the incident," Circle Inspector, Naveen said. (ANI)

