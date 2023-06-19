Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra responded to a viral video of a man being forced to act like a dog by some miscreants in Bhopal. “Such behaviour against a human being is condemnable. I have given orders to Bhopal Police Commissioner to authenticate the veracity (of the viral video) and take action within 24 hours”, Mishra assured in his statement. In the viral video, the miscreants can be seen putting a belt around the victim's neck, and forcing him to bark like a dog in Bhopal. Telangana: Man Forced To Walk Barefoot on Bed of Hot Embers To Prove Chastity in Mulugu (Watch Video).

Narottam Mishra on Viral Video of Man Being Forced to Act Like Dog

VIDEO | "Such behaviour against a human being is condemnable. I have given orders to Bhopal Police Commissioner to authenticate the veracity (of the viral video) and take action within 24 hours," says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra on a viral video of a man being forced to act… pic.twitter.com/Zfva3UTUiV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)