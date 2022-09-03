New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday awarded a three-year jail term to RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani for fraudulently claiming Leave Travel Concession (LTC) reimbursements when he was a member of Rajya Sabha.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the politician.

The judge awarded a two-year jail term each to Sahani's associates N S Nair and Arvind Tiwari and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The prosecution had alleged that Sahani, now an RJD MLA, forged e-tickets and fake boarding passes to defraud Rajya Sabha of Rs 23.71 lakh as travel and dearness allowance reimbursement without undertaking any journey.

The central agency registered the case on October 31, 2013 against the accused on a reference by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

