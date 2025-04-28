New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted regular bail to CBI's public prosecutor arrested in a corruption case. This case is linked with the alleged demand of a bribe of Rs 35 lakh by the accused from the complainant to get a favourable order for him.

The complainant is an accused in another case.

Special CBI Judge Mukesh Kumar granted bail to Anil Kumar Tanwar after considering the submissions and facts that no recovery has been effected from the accused during custodial remand. He was arrested on April 10.

The special judge Mukesh Kumar said, "Accordingly, keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the present case, I am of the considered opinion that the applicant/accused is entitled for grant of bail."

"Accordingly, accused Anil Tanwar is admitted on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 with one surety of like amount," the special judge ordered on April 28.

While granting bail, the court considered the facts and circumstances, and that the accused has been in Judicial custody for the last around more than 15 days, and no recovery has been effected at the instance of the accused Anil TanwarAnd he is not keeping well.

"It is also to be noted that no verification related to the present accused has been made by the IO, accused Anil Tanwar is a CBI official and he was not caught red handed and no incriminating material has been recovered from his possession," the court said.

Accused Anil Kumar Tanwar alongwith two other accused persons was produced after police custody of two days as granted by the Delhi High Court.

The court noted that despite the fact that the accused has been interrogated in the police custody nothing new material has been brought on record by the Investigation Officer (IO) which indicates that the presence of the accused is no more required for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Harsh Sharma, along with Lakshay Parashar, appeared for accused Anil Tanwar and submitted that the officials of the CBI had falsely implicated Tanwar and had prepared forged documents showing the involvement ofThe accused.

It was also submitted that the accused is not keeping well medically. They submitted that consequent to his arrest on April 10, the accused was taken to hospital for medical check up and considering the condition of accused, he was admitted to hospital and was sent to judicial custody till April 15.

On April 15 accused was remanded to judicial custody till April 29. It was submitted that the applicant is not keeping well, and he is being observed in the medical room of the dispensary of Tihar Jail.

The CBI opposed the bail application and filed a reply stating that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. (ANI)

