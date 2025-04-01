New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday directed a further investigation into Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the North East Delhi riots. The court allowed the application for the registration of FIR against Mishra.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia directed an FIR to investigate Kapil Mishra's alleged role further.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

Delhi Police had said that the it had investigated the role of Kapil Mishra and found nothing incriminating against him.

The court said that, based on material placed by the Delhi Police, his presence was in the area of Kardam Puri, and an alleged cognizable offence was found that needs to be investigated.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Slaps, Strangles Friend's 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death After TV Remote Dispute.

The complainant had sought a direction to SHO Dayal Pur to register an FIR against Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders in relation to the North East Delhi riots.

On March 5, 2025, Delhi police said that Mishra's role had already been investigated.

It was revealed that he had no role in the riots that broke out in North East Delhi. The Police had said in its written submissions that they were opposing the plea.

Delhi Police, in the written statement, had said that Kapil Mishra is being framed in the matter, although he had no role in the north east Delhi riots of 2020.

It was also said that the riots were the result of conspirators' conspiracy. The written submissions have been filed through Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad.

Delhi Police opposed the plea and stated that Mishra's role had been investigated in the FIR linked to the larger Conspiracy of the Delhi riots. The special cell said that he had no role in the riots.

The court was hearing an application by a Yamuna Vihar resident, Mohammad Ilyas, filed in August 2024.

The complainant has sought a direction for an FIR against Mishra, then SHO of Dayalpur Police Station and five other persons, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.

Mohd. Ilyas filed the Complaint through Advocate Mehmood Pracha and claimed that on February 23, 2020, he saw Kapil Mishra and his associates blocking the road in Kardam Puri.

It is claimed that senior Police officers were standing there with Mishra.

During the hearing, the SPP Amit Prasad, on behalf of the Special Cell submitted that "The chats of the DPSG (Delhi Protest Support) group show that the chakka jams were planned well in advance, as early as February 15 and 17, 2020".

He also stated that the Police investigation had revealed a plan to shift the blame on Mishra. On September 3, the court sought the Delhi Police's response.

DCP (Northeast) filed a report stating that the complainant's claims had already been addressed in different FIRs registered at different police stations.

The officer stated that Mishra's role had already been addressed in the investigation into the larger conspiracy carried out by the Special Cell.

In its response, police stated, "...messages were being circulated on DPSG WhatsApp group to spread a rumour that the mob led by Kapil Mishra had started violence at that time". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)