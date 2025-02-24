New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday directed to verify the medical documents of Barkha Singh.

She is the complainant in a case against former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. An exemption was sought by counsel for Barkha Singh on medical grounds.

This case is related to alleged irregularities in recruitment in Delhi Commission for women (DCW) during the tenure of Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal and three others are facing trial in an alleged corruption case. Maliwal and other accused persons appeared through video conferencing. Advocate Sanjay Gupta appeared for Swati Maliwal.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to verify the medical documents filed by the counsel for Barkha Singh seeking exemption on medical grounds.

The counsel submitted that Barkha Singh is bedridden and not in a position to appear before the court to depose.

The court asked if she can appear through video conferencing, the counsel said that even this is not possible for her. She has been advised a surgery also. After hearing the submissions, the court directed the IO to verify the medical documents.

The matter has been listed for evidence of other Prosecution witnesses on March 19.

The court noted that Barkha Singh is the complainant, and she is to depose before the court. However, she is not appearing and has been seeking an exemption.

This case is against Swati Maliwal, Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malik. The court is recording the prosecution evidence.

The Delhi High court on September 20,.2024 had dismissed two appeals against the charge framed against Swati Maliwal and others. Before Swati Maliwal, Barkha Singh was the chairperson of DCW during the Congress Government. (ANI)

