New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday reserved order on the point of cognisance of the Defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain against BJP MLA Karnail Singh.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain moved a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, a Delhi election candidate of the BJP from Shakoor Basti.

Jain alleged that Singh made the defamatory statement during an interview on a news channel on January 19, 2025.

After hearing arguements of both sides on the point of Cognizance, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal listed the matter for order/clarification on June 2.

The court has also asked the counsel for the parties to file a written submission in 5 pages within 4 days.

Advocate Vinod Dahiya counsel for Karnail Singh stated that allegations levelled against the complainant were based on the press release of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and media reports.

It was further submitted that it was the duty of Karnail Singh, being a candidate in the assembly election, to make the public aware of the opponent, who was a former Minister also.

The proposed accused, Karnail Singh, had raised the issue of maintainability and jurisdiction. However, the court decided the issue in favour of Jain.

Counsel for Karnail Singh had said that at the time to incident Karnail Singh was neither MP or MLA. Therefore this special court can't hear this complaint as this court is meant to hear the cases against MP-MLAs.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj appeared for Satyender Jain.

It is alleged by complainant Jain that Karnail Singh made a statement that Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 37 Kg of gold from his house and he has 1100 Acres of land on his name.

The plea has been moved through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj. The plea has stated that the proposed accused made a statement that Jain has made his own wealth by corruption and the money which was supposed to be spent on the public.

It is further alleged that the proposed accused made a false statement that huge gold recovered from his house. He is Bhoo Mafia, he will go to jail again.

It is also alleged that the proposed accused defamed the complainant by calling him corrupt and a fraud. It is also alleged that several other malicious and defamatory allegations levelled against the complainant.(ANI)

