New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to decide on February 3 whether to take cognisance of a defamation complaint filed by the AAP's Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal on Saturday reserved the order after hearing arguments on the issue.

Jain has alleged in his complaint that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions of people.

The complaint alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that Rs 3 crore were recovered from Jain's house in October 2023 during raids by law-enforcement agencies.

She had also stated that 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house, the complaint claimed.

The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame Jain and to gain undue political advantage, it claimed.

Swaraj further defamed Jain by calling him "corrupt" and "fraud", it added.

