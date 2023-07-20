Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A Varanasi court will pronounce its order today on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The court completed arguments on a petition on last Friday (July 14).

Also Read | Judges Shouldn't Use Protocol 'Facilities' To Assert Claim to Privileges, CJI DY Chandrachud Tells High Courts Chief Justices.

The petition was filed in May this year by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” inside the shrine complex.

A structure — claimed to be a “Shivling” by one side and a “fountain” by the other side — was found on the mosque premises.

Also Read | Odisha Rains: Low Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Triggers Rain in Many Parts of State, IMD Says Possibility of Landslide in Seven Districts.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side, earlier on July 14 said, "We kept our point in front of the court... Honourable Supreme Court on May 21 gave judgment in our favour.. we kept our viewpoint in front of the district court seeking an investigation of the site by ASI... Let us wait for the court’s order."

Earlier on July 6, Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case urged the Supreme Court to hear at the earliest a petition challenging Allahabad High Court's order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a "scientific survey", including carbon dating, of a "Shivling" said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year.

Petitioners wrote a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court stating that the case was listed before the apex court on May 19, 2023, when it had deferred the implementation of the directions till July 6, 2023.

The Supreme Court had earlier put on hold the carbon dating of the "Shivling" saying that the implementation of the directions contained in the Allahabad High Court's order shall stand deferred till the next date of hearing.

Allahabad High Court allowed the scientific survey of the "Shivling" in the premises of the Gyanvapi complex under the supervision and direction of District Judge, Varanasi.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and KV Viswanathan had deferred the "scientific survey" saying, "Since the implications of the impugned order merit closet scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date."

The bench had also issued notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government on the appeal of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against the High Court's order for scientific investigation by ASI to determine the age of "Shivling".

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, had told the bench that the carbon dating and the survey will commence soon.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Uttar Pradesh, had submitted that there should be no damage to the structure which one side claims a "Shivling" and the other calls a fountain.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu petitioners in the case, said that experts of the ASI have already informed that no damage will be caused to the structure.

During the survey, a structure -- claimed to be a "Shivling" by the Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side -- was found in the mosque premises on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi District judge's order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the "Shivling" on October 14, 2022.

The High Court had directed the Varanasi District judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the "Shivling".Petitioners Laxmi Devi and three others had filed a plea in the High Court, challenging the order lower court order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)