Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 6,777 on Sunday with 156 more fatalities, while 10,290 new cases pushed the infection tally to 8,59,669, according to an official report.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,94,382 from 2,08,688 a day before, it said

The maximum deaths and positive cases on Sunday were reported from Jaipur at 41 and 2,558 respectively, it said.

A total of 6,58,510 COVID patients have recovered so far in the state so far, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)