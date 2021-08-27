Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan's Covid tally rose to 9,54,068 on Friday with 17 fresh cases, while the death toll remained at 8,954 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur, three each from Alwar and Udaipur each and one each from Rajsamand, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh and Ajmer.

A total of 9,45,003 have recovered from disease, while there are 111 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.

