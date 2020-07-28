Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) An addition of 1,209 cases on Tuesday took the COVID-19 count in Thane district to 81,250, while 53 deaths pushed up the toll to 2,242, an official said.

Kalyan reported the maximum 10 deaths during the day, while Navi Mumbai accounted for 320 of the new cases, followed by 207 for Kalyan, 191 for Thane and 156 for Mira Bhayander, he added.

"Thane district accounts for 21.17 per cent of COVID- 19 cases and 16.14 per cent of deaths in Maharashtra. The recovery rate in the district is now 68.76 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.76 per cent," the official informed.

Neighbouring Palghar reported 297 cases on Tuesday, taking its count to 14,398, while eight deaths took the toll to 275.

