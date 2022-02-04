Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday registered a further decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 14,950 new cases and 53 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,75,724 and toll to 39,250.

The state on Thursday had reported 16,436 fresh infections.

There were 40,599 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,13,343, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 6,039 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 25,904 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,23,098.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.93 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.35 per cent.

Of the 53 deaths, 15 are from Bengaluru Urban; Mysuru (10), Dakshina Kannada (4), Belagavi and Shivamogga (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ramanagara and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,018, Mysuru 944, Tumakuru 656, Hassan 560 and Shivamogga 543.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,49,104 cases, Mysuru 2,25,606 and Tumakuru 1,57,132.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 16,80,814, followed by Mysuru 2,17,360 and Tumakuru 1,49,729.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,24,41,513 samples have been tested, of which 1,36,777 were on Friday alone.

