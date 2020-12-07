Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 293 while 86 new cases took the infection count to 18,113 on Monday, official data showed.

There are 921 active cases as of now in the Union territory, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 85 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,899, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,52,801 samples have been taken for testing so far with 1,33,852 testing negative while reports of 161 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

