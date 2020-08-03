Aurangabad, Aug 3 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 203 on Monday to reach 2,359 in Nanded and by 73 in Latur to touch 2,547, an official said.

While 103 people have so far died in Latur, the overall toll in Nanded is 94, including four during the day, he said.

"The mortality rate in Latur is 4 per cent, which is higher than the state rate of 3.5 per cent," the official pointed out.

While Latur has 1,044 active cases, the figure is 1,232 in Nanded.

