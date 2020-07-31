Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 209 on Friday to reach 5,913, while three deaths took the toll to 45, an official said.

A total of 206 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 4,211, leaving the state with 1,657 active ones, he added.

"A 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 73-year- old woman died today. A total of 6431 samples were tested, of which 209 returned positive, 2,203 negative and 4,019 reports are awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,913, new cases 209, deaths 45, discharged 4,211, active cases 1,657, samples tested till date 1,31,318.

