India News | COVID-19: 257 More Test Positive, Total 7,823 Cases in UP

Lucknow, May 31 (PTI) With as many as 257 more people testing positive for COVID-19, the total count of cases of the disease rose to 7,823 in the state.

The death toll stands at 213, while as many as 4,709 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the viral disease in the state.

The count of active cases stands at 2,901 in the state.

