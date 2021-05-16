Bengaluru, May 16 (PTI): Karnataka has reported 31,531 new cases of COVID-19 and 403 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,03,462 and deaths to 21,837 so far, the Health Department said here on Sunday.

The day also saw 36,475 patients getting discharged.

Out of the 31,531 fresh cases, 8,344 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. As of May 16 evening, cumulatively 22,03,462 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, which include 21,837 deaths and 15,81,457 who got discharged, the department said in its bulletin. The total number of active cases stood at 6,00,147. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.84 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.27 per cent. Of the 403 deaths, 143 were from Bengaluru Urban. Ballari saw 26, Uttara Kannada (24), Hassan (18), Bengaluru Rural (17), Mandya (15), Shivamogga (14) followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,344, Tumakuru 2,138, Mysuru 1,811, Belagavi 1,762, Ballari 1,729, Hassan 1,182 and Davangere 1,155 followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 10,51,058 followed by Mysuru 1,12,127 and Tumakuru 81,479. Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban topped with 6,80,194, Mysuru 96,281 and Ballari 54,991. A total of over 2,78,79,697 samples have been tested so far out of which 1,13,219 were tested today.

