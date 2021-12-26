Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI): Karnataka has reported 348 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,04,587 and the toll of fatalities to 38,312, the Health Department of the State said on Sunday.

Also, the day saw 198 getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 29,58,828.

Out of 348 new cases, 248 were from Bengaluru Urban, 88 got discharged and 2 deaths were reported.

The total number of active cases was 7,418.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.47 per cent, the case fatality rate was 0.86 per cent.

Out of the three deaths, two were from Bengaluru Urban, one from Chamarajanagara.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 248, Kodagu 18, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada 11 followed by the others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 12,61,556, Mysuru 1,80,224 and Tumakuru 1,21,302.

Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped with 12,39,122 followed by Mysuru 1,77,681and Tumakuru 1,20,074.

Cumulatively, 5,59,98,380 samples were tested in the State till date, out of which 73,894 were tested today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)