Nashik, Aug 6 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 18,000-mark on Thursday with the single-day addition of 737 patients, while 31 more succumbed to the infection, health officials said.

The virus claimed 31 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 578, they said.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Contacts India Over Appointment of Legal Representative; Hearing Scheduled on September 3.

Of these, 22 were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, while nine were from other parts of the district, the officials said.

With the addition of 737 new COVID-19 cases, the tally reached 18,444, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Contacts Indian Government Over Matter of Appointing Legal Representative For Kulbhushan Jadhav: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

Of the total number of positive patients, 12,504 were from Nashik city, 4,318 from other parts of the district, 1,454 from Malegaon town and 168 from outside the district, the local administration said.

So far, 13,335 patients have been discharged following their recovery, 523 of them on Thursday, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)