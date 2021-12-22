Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Haryana's Gurugam has fully vaccinated 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19 and has become the first district in the state to achieve this landmark achievement, informed the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Wednesday.

It further said that 128 per cent of citizens across the district have received their first jab while 100 per cent got their second dose of vaccine.

"Gurugram vaccinated both doses to its 100 per cent citizens against coronavirus, Gurugram is the first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement. 128 per cent of citizens got the first jab while 100 per cent got the second dose as well. Thanks to Gurugram citizens for their support," Deputy Commissioner's Office said in a tweet.

Last week, Andaman and Nicobar Islands achieved 100 per cent double-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage, becoming the first State/UT to achieve the milestone using only Covisheild.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 Cr (1,38,95,90,670) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,47,11,227sessions. (ANI)

