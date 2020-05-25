India News | COVID-19: Amravati Count Touches 175 as 11 Test Positive

Amravati (Maha), May 25 (PTI) A doctor at the COVID-19 hospital and a three-month-old baby were among the 11 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday in Amravati, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 175, an official said.

The 46-year-old government doctor from Achalpur town was in quarantine since May 21 and tested positive on Monday, he said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: Bus Carrying Migrant Workers to West Bengal Turns Turtle in Ranchi's Sikidiri Ghati; 20 Injured.

"The infant who tested positive is the granddaughter of a woman who died of the infection on April 21. A woman, whose husband is a policeman in Kalyan near Mumbai, and her three-year-old son have also tested positive," he informed.

The number of active cases in the district is 82, as 76 people have recovered, 15 have died, and two were shifted to a facility in Nagpur.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 30: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)