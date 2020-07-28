Kolkata, July 28: The West Bengal Government on Tuesday announced the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31. The complete lockdown will be observed in the state on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. Also Read | Total loss of Earnings in Western Railway Division on Account of COVID-19 is More Than Rs 1,905 Crores : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

However, the lockdown will not be observed this weekend on account of Mulsim festival Eid al-Adha, and on August 15, the day when the country celebrates Independence Day. Speaking to media, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are extending lockdown in zones till August 31, that was earlier in place till July 31." Also Read | BJP MP Jaskaur Meena Claims 'Coronavirus Will Leave India As Soon as Ram Temple Is Built', Watch Video.

"The complete lockdown will be observed in the state on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. Government services will go on as usual. Private organisations can also run their offices while maintaining COVID norms like wearing masks, gloves, sanitising hands among others. We will try to break the COVID chain twice a week by imposing a complete lockdown till August 31. However, on August 15, there will be no complete lockdown. Only small ceremonies will be allowed," the Chief Minister said.

"No complete lockdown this Saturday and Sunday because of the Eid al-Adha. Request everyone to celebrate the day while maintaining COVID norms. However, no assembly or gatherings will be allowed outside as we have limitations due to lockdown. From next week, we will introduce complete lockdown every weekend," she added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Home Department said that after announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state, the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions.

"Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and August 9," it added. The West Bengal government has formed eight teams under IAS officers to monitor rising COVID cases in several districts of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)