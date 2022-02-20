Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday plunged below the 1,000-mark for the first time during the third wave. There were 949 cases and three fatalities. There were no deaths in Chennai, the State capital.

On Saturday, there were 1,051 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

According to a bulletin from the Health Department, the State recorded a total of 34,44,929 cases and the deaths 37,980 till date.

Recoveries continued to rise and 3,172 patients got discharged today. The cumulative recoveries increased to 33,91,011 today from 33,87,839 on Saturday. The total active cases, including isolation, as of today declined to 15,938 from 18,164 a day ago, said the bulletin.

Among the 38 districts, Chennai is the lone district in the State accounting for 223 new infections - a marginal decline from 238 on Saturday. Coimbatore recorded 136 cases as against 157 a day ago. New cases in Chengalpattu dropped to 92 from 96. Nearly 19 districts saw cases below 50 while 16 other districts had new infections in single digit with Perambalur and Thirupathur reporting one infection each.

The total recoveries in Chennai increased to 7,36,768. There were no fatalities in the city today.

The fatalities remained at 9,056. The metro accounted for 7,48,811 positive cases while the active cases fell to 2,987 from 3,329 a day ago, the bulletin said.

