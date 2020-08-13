Nashik, Aug 12 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 21,839 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 763 patients, health officials said.

With 16 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district went up to 648, they said.

Of them, 10 deaths occurred from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits. Five fatalities occurred in parts of the district while one patient died in Malegaon.

With 521 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recoveries in the district rose to 16,382.

