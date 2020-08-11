Raipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 313 new COVID-19 cases, nine of them ITBP personnel, and five more deaths, taking the statewide tally to 12,938 and the toll above the 100-mark to 104 on Tuesday, a health official said.

While two patients died on Tuesday, as many others succumbed on Monday night while the sample of a person who died on Sunday, later tested positive for the viral infection, he said.

The day also saw the discharge of 222 patients following their recovery from the disease, he said.

The state has now 3,595 active cases, as 9,239 people have been discharged after recovery while 104 have died so far, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 73 were reported from Raipur district, 47 from Durg, 28 from Raigarh, 18 from Rajnandgaon, 17 from Bilaspur, 15 from Kondagaon, 14 from Dantewada, 12 from Kanker, 11 each from Narayanpur, Janjgir-Champa and Bemetara districts, nine from Korba, eight from Balodabazar and seven each from Bastar and Sukma districts, he said.

Besides, five cases each were reported from Mahasamund, Surajpur and Bijapur districts, two each from Dhamtari, Balod, Gariaband and Mungeli district while one case came from Koriya district, the official said.

One person from another state who had arrived in Chhattisgarh has also tested positive, he said.

Nine Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and a state policeman are among the fresh cases detected in Narayanpur," a police official said.

The ITBP is deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations.

An 18-year-old man from Rajnandgaon district, who had sustained serious injuries on his head and thigh after a road accident, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on August 8 for treatment.

His COVID-19 report was found to be positive, the official said, adding the patient suffered a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday and later succumbed.

A 50-year-old woman from Raipur, who was suffering from COVID-19 and acute respiratory distress, was admitted to Medical College Hospital here on Monday, he said adding she died in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Besides, one death each was reported from Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon districts, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 9,000 cases and 87 deaths just in the last one month, the official said.

With a total 4,380 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. Raipur has so far recorded 47 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,938, new cases 313, deaths 104, discharged 9,239, active cases 3,595, people tested so far 3,88,852. PTI

