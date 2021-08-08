Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) The Goa government on Sunday extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 16.

The curfew was supposed to end on August 9 as per the previous order.

In the order issued on Sunday, the state administration said that the curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16. A detailed order, however, is awaited.

The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.

The state has been reporting around a hundred COVID-19 cases everyday over the last few days.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, officials said.

